Chesterfield to update community on bus driver pay, bonuses

Chesterfield Schools is letting families know delays will continue as the school district faces...
Chesterfield Schools is letting families know delays will continue as the school district faces a bus driver shortage.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and School Board will make an announcement regarding bus driver pay and bonuses during a press conference on Monday morning.

A shortage of bus drivers has led to transportation problems for the start of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said the school district was down 100 bus drivers. In a video message posted on the school district’s Facebook page, the superintendent urged parents to drop off and pick up their children from school.

The school district says it will make a “major” announcement regarding bus driver pay and bonuses as they work to recruit more drivers.

The event is happening at the Career and Technical Center on Hull Street Road at 9:30 a.m.

