Chesterfield to update community on bus driver pay, bonuses

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and School Board will make an announcement regarding bus driver pay and bonuses during a press conference on Monday morning.

A shortage of bus drivers has led to transportation problems for the start of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said the school district was down 100 bus drivers. In a video message posted on the school district’s Facebook page, the superintendent urged parents to drop off and pick up their children from school.

The school district says it will make a “major” announcement regarding bus driver pay and bonuses as they work to recruit more drivers.

The event is happening at the Career and Technical Center on Hull Street Road at 9:30 a.m.

