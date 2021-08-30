Chesterfield increases bus driver pay to $20 per hour, announces $3,000 bonus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools will start bus driver pay at $20.21 per hour, in addition to adding $3,000 bonuses, according to county officials.

Members of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and School Board made the announcement during a press conference on Monday morning.

At the beginning of the year, driver salaries started at $17.21 per hour with no specified bonus.

A shortage of bus drivers has led to transportation problems at the start of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said the school district was down 100 bus drivers.

In a video message posted on the school district’s Facebook page, the superintendent urged parents to drop off and pick up their children from school.

