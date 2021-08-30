Healthcare Pros
Build Henrico website adds permitting applications, building inspections

Henrico County will launch a new website for its residents and the development community to make and track zoning complaints, apply for building permits and more.(Henrico County Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Build Henrico website has expanded to include permitting and building inspections services.

Build Henrico launched in February as a way for residents and the development community to report zoning code enforcement and neighborhood concerns.

Henrico launching website to make zoning complaints, apply for building permits

The entire project is expected to be completed in 2022 with the addition of a section for development plans.

“With the introduction of the section on permitting and building inspections, Build Henrico enables customers to apply for, amend and check the status of building, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and other permits; estimate and pay fees; schedule construction inspections; obtain certificates of occupancy; and access other services. Builders and other users will maintain a personal account through a customer portal to manage their activities,” a release said.

The new section also has a help page, instruction documents and other resources to help individuals create and navigate the website.

Contact information for the county’s Permit Center and departments of Community Revitalization, Planning and Building Inspections are also available.

