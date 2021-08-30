Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest man for sexual assault

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that on August 26, 2021 at approximately 3:18 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Berry Lane for a report of a psychological emergency.

A preliminary investigation revealed Ryan Eugene Durrette Snead, 26 of Crimora, had called 911 for medical attention for a selfinflicted wound. It was later determined that several offenses, allegedly committed by Snead, originated in the City of Waynesboro and continued into Augusta County.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office notified the Waynesboro Police Department of the incident and requested assistance. A joint investigation by both agencies determined that Snead allegedly forced his way into the victim’s residence located in the City of Waynesboro.

Once inside the residence, Snead displayed a firearm and sexually assaulted the victim. Afterwards, Snead forced the victim into a vehicle.

Snead drove out of the City of Waynesboro to a residence located on Berry Lane in Augusta County. Snead physically assaulted the victim at the residence.

He then discharged a firearm into the vehicle where the female victim was sitting. Snead was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office without incident, according to officials.

The victim sustained minor injuries. She was treated at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office by rescue. The sheriff’s office says there was an active protective order in place that prohibited contact between Snead and the female victim at the time of these events.

Snead is charged with the following offenses in the City of Waynesboro:

1. 18.2-90- Breaking and Entering with Intent to Rape (Felony)

2. 18.2-308.1:4- Possess a Firearm while Protective Order in Effect (Misdemeanor)

3. 18.2-67.1- Forcible Sodomy (Felony)

4. 18.2-47 -Abduction (Felony)

5. 18.2-53.1-Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony (Felony)

6. 18.2-61 Rape (Felony)

Snead is also charged with the following offenses in Augusta County:

1. 18.2-47- Abduction and Kidnapping (Felony)

2. 18.2-53.1- Use or display a firearm in the commission of a felony X2 (Felony)

3. 18.2-26/18.2-51- Attempted Felonious Assault (Felony)

Snead is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

“This was a very serious and violent domestic related crime that could have been deadly, there is no known threat to either community” said Sheriff Donald Smith.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.