Amelia Co. school reports several cases of scabies

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Amelia County Public Schools is reporting several cases of scabies at the elementary school.
The district says it spent the entire weekend deep cleaning school buses and classrooms.
Parents are asked to be watchful for any signs of scabies.
The most common symptoms are intense itching, especially at night, and a pimple-like itchy rash.
Symptoms can appear two to six weeks after exposure.
If you see any signs of scabies, you are advised to seek medical treatment.
