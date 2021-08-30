Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Amelia Co. school reports several cases of scabies

Amelia County Public Schools has reported a scabies outbreak.
Amelia County Public Schools has reported a scabies outbreak.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Amelia County Public Schools is reporting several cases of scabies at the elementary school.

The district says it spent the entire weekend deep cleaning school buses and classrooms.

Parents are asked to be watchful for any signs of scabies.

Team Amelia: We are sharing the following public statement from Dr. Lori Harper, Division Superintendent. This...

Posted by Amelia County Public Schools on Thursday, August 26, 2021

The most common symptoms are intense itching, especially at night, and a pimple-like itchy rash.

Symptoms can appear two to six weeks after exposure.

If you see any signs of scabies, you are advised to seek medical treatment.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida could bring tornado threat to Central Virginia
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Police identify man killed in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield
A police pursuit that began in Chesterfield County ended in an officer-involved shooting in...
Pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting in Petersburg
An adult male, who was the passenger, was transported to a local hospital with...
One killed, one injured in I-95 crash in Caroline County

Latest News

Report: Virginia college vaccine mandates unevenly enforced
Chesterfield Schools is letting families know delays will continue as the school district faces...
Chesterfield to update community on bus driver pay, bonuses
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida could bring tornado threat to Central Virginia
Hopewell holds Pfizer vaccine clinic for middle, high school