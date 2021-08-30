2 Richmond, Henrico health district vaccine hubs to also offer COVID testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two of the four new COVID-19 vaccination hubs serving Richmond and Henrico health districts will also offer testing for the virus, according to a release from the health department.

The hubs will work in coordination with ongoing pop-up vaccine events with large employers, faith communities and community organizations.

Hubs are located in Richmond’s downtown and southside and in eastern and western Henrico to provide access to multiple communities.

“What we learned throughout our vaccination efforts so far is that a combination of clinics at stable locations and pop up events with community outreach is helpful in creating vaccine access,” said Joanna Cirillo, public health nurse supervisor at RHHD. “These small hubs allow for folks to learn about events through word of mouth…communities know where we will be.”

The clinic locations and times are as follows:

Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard First clinic on Sept. 7

Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue

Thursdays, 1-4 p.m. RHHD Downtown Location, 400 E. Cary Street

Fridays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. RHHD Henrico West Location, 8600 Dixon Powers Dr.



When it comes to the COVID-19 testing, it will be offered Tuesdays at Second Baptist Church and Wednesdays at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center. Both hubs offer the testing from 9-11 a.m. RHHD said rotating events will also happen at various locations and times, with the first one at Hotchkiss Field Community Center from 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The COVID testing sites will open the week of Sept. 5.

“Throughout the planning of the COVID-19 vaccination hubs, we have been working to offer more services out of the sites,” explains Dylan Knight, Testing Coordinator at RHHD. “Offering testing in the morning and vaccines in the afternoon allows us to offer those services at the same site without potentially exposing someone who is coming in to get vaccinated with someone who may be coming in with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.”

For additional vaccination and testing opportunities, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.