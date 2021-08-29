Healthcare Pros
VEC to host virtual job fair series called, ‘LIVE, LOVE & WORK in Virginia!’

The Virginia Employment Commission will be hosting ‘‘Live, Love & Work in Virginia!’, which is a virtual job fair series to connect job seekers with employers.(Story Blocks)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission will be hosting ‘‘Live, Love & Work in Virginia!’, which is a virtual job fair series to connect job seekers with employers.

Three virtual events will be held for employment opportunities in the northern, eastern and western regions of the state.

The following events will take place on these dates:

  • Sept. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Northern Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Charlottesville
  • Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Eastern Virginia, including Norfolk, Hampton, and Richmond
  • Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Southwestern and South Central Virginia

To register for any of these events, click here.

