Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDOT to lift most lane closures to ease upcoming end-of-summer travel

The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend most highway work zones and lift most...
The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia.

These closures will be lifted on Sept. 3 from 12 p.m. until 12 p.m. on Sept. 7.

VDOT’s online interactive travel trends map shows congestion periods will be anticipated around the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Cheryl Whalon's business is called Mrs. C’s kids Transport LLC. She started it three weeks ago...
‘Some call it a kid-Uber:’ Former Chesterfield bus driver starts business taking students to and from school
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for woman suspected of stealing from Home Depot
Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid
Once police arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man seriously injured after being shot in Chesterfield | Police are investigating
Police searched and cleared the area and did not immediately identify a suspect.
2 teens shot outside Virginia high school football game

Latest News

Cheryl Whalon's business is called Mrs. C’s kids Transport LLC. She started it three weeks ago...
‘Some call it a kid-Uber:’ Former Chesterfield bus driver starts business taking students to and from school
A crash caused a four-mile backup on Interstate 95 in Hanover.
Crash causes 4-mile backup on I-95 in Hanover
The crash happened Friday.
Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Police identify husband, wife killed in Louisa County crash