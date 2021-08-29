Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday.

He was 30 years old and a father of three children.

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl Whalon's business is called Mrs. C’s kids Transport LLC. She started it three weeks ago...
‘Some call it a kid-Uber:’ Former Chesterfield bus driver starts business taking students to and from school
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for woman suspected of stealing from Home Depot
Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid
Once police arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man seriously injured after being shot in Chesterfield | Police are investigating
Police searched and cleared the area and did not immediately identify a suspect.
2 teens shot outside Virginia high school football game

Latest News

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport