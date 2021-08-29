Police identify man killed in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a crash after they say he drove north in the southbound lanes of I-295 in Chesterfield County.

At 4:43 a.m. on Aug. 27, VSP received reports of a sedan traveling north at mile marker 12 in the southbound lanes on I-295. Before troopers located the vehicle, a crash occurred at mile-marker 14.

I-295 crash (Virginia State Police)

According to the investigation, Fernando Rivera, 28, was driving a Toyota sedan north when he struck a Volkswagen minivan traveling south in the center lane.

Rivera died from his injuries on the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I295 crash (Virginia State Police)

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash closed down all southbound lanes.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.