Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police identify man killed in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield

(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a crash after they say he drove north in the southbound lanes of I-295 in Chesterfield County.

At 4:43 a.m. on Aug. 27, VSP received reports of a sedan traveling north at mile marker 12 in the southbound lanes on I-295. Before troopers located the vehicle, a crash occurred at mile-marker 14.

I-295 crash
I-295 crash(Virginia State Police)

According to the investigation, Fernando Rivera, 28, was driving a Toyota sedan north when he struck a Volkswagen minivan traveling south in the center lane.

Rivera died from his injuries on the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I295 crash
I295 crash(Virginia State Police)

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash closed down all southbound lanes.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Cheryl Whalon's business is called Mrs. C’s kids Transport LLC. She started it three weeks ago...
‘Some call it a kid-Uber:’ Former Chesterfield bus driver starts business taking students to and from school
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for woman suspected of stealing from Home Depot
Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid
Once police arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man seriously injured after being shot in Chesterfield | Police are investigating
Police searched and cleared the area and did not immediately identify a suspect.
2 teens shot outside Virginia high school football game

Latest News

RFD cutting grass
Richmond firefighters help heat stroke victim finish cutting grass
Virginia Red Cross preparing supplies for Gulf Coast as Ida approaches
Virginia Red Cross preparing supplies for Gulf Coast as Ida approaches
Once police arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man seriously injured after being shot in Chesterfield | Police are investigating
Forecast: All eyes on Ida and potential impacts in Virginia
Forecast: All eyes on Ida and potential impacts in Virginia