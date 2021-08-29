One killed, one injured in I-95 crash in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say one man was killed and another was injured in a crash that happened on I-95 in Caroline County.

Police responded to the crash at mile marker 109 at 3:25 a.m. on Aug. 28.

According to the investigation, a 2016 Ford truck headed north ran off the road to the left and struck trees.

Darin W. Colhouer, 58, of Chantilly Va. was the driver of the Ford. Colhouer succumbed to his injuries on the scene. An adult male, who was the passenger, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both men were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.

