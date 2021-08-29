Healthcare Pros
Norfolk man sentenced for armed robbery at Sprint store in Colonial Heights

A man from Norfolk was sentenced for his involvement in an armed robbery at a Sprint store in...
A man from Norfolk was sentenced for his involvement in an armed robbery at a Sprint store in Colonial Heights.(AP GraphicsBank)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A man from Norfolk was sentenced for his involvement in an armed robbery at a Sprint store in Colonial Heights.

On January 7, 2019, Ronnell Kareen Levon Johnson, 28, and Tajh Rodgers, 32, of Norfolk traveled to the store from Norfolk.

According to court documents, Rodgers displayed a loaded .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol and forced two employees into a back room of the store and let Johnson in through the back entrance. Once Johnson entered the store, he gathered the merchandise into a bag.

Both men then held both employees hostage in the back room and attempted to tie up both victims while they completed the robbery.

A time-delay lock on the store’s safe had the two men wait around 20 minutes for it to open. While waiting for the safe to open, two customers entered the front of the store. Johnson allowed one of the employees to help the customers but warned the employee that they will be killed if they tried to alert anyone on what was taking place.

The employee did as instructed and the remaining customer left without anything happening. After the second customer left, the safe opened and Johnson and Rodgers stole dozens of cellphones and other merchandise worth $25,000.

While conducting a court-authorized search of Rodger’s residence, officers found the loaded .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol used in the robbery, various stolen Sprint Store items, and other evidence.

Law enforcement used toll records and cell tower data to identify Johnson as Rodgers’s co-conspirator in the crime.

On Aug. 27, court records show Johnson was sentenced to 175 months in prison after a federal jury in Richmond convicted him on one count of robbery affecting commerce on May 28.

On Oct. 22, 2019, Rodgers pleaded guilty to the armed robbery and three charges of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Rodgers was sentenced to 28 years in prison on January 9, 2020, for his role in the armed robbery and other unrelated conduct, court documents say.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

