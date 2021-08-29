Man killed in fatal Westmoreland County crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed in a fatal crash in Westmoreland County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash on Aug. 28 on Route 205 (James Monroe Highway) at the intersection with 628 (Stony Knoll.)

According to the investigation, a 2019 Dodge Charger was headed west on Route 205 when it ran off the road to the right and struck a tree. The vehicle also rolled over.

Calvin L. Harris Jr, 26, of Colonial Beach was the driver and only person in the Dodge. Harris was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. He died at the scene.

State police are investigating the possibility that another vehicle, described as a blue sedan, may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us at (804)-609-5656.

