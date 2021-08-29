Forecast: All eyes on Ida & what it could bring to VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High heat and humidity hold on for a few more days, then we watch the potential impacts from Ida on Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: IDA’S remnants could combine with a cold front to bring heavy rain and severe weather potential Wednesday into Thursday AM. Also, will drop temperatures significantly!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially late in the day. Severe storms possible as well. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain before sunrise, then drier in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Early AM rain chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

