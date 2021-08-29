Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Ida could bring tornado threat to Central Virginia

A few tornadoes and heavy rain will be threats to watch with the remnants of Ida on Wednesday
By Nick Russo
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as the remnants of Ida arrive in Virginia with the threat for heavy rain and potentially a few tornadoes.

Ida is expected to be just north and west of Central Virginia on Wednesday. This positioning will place Central Virginia in the right front quadrant of the storm, which is the area in a tropical system most favorable for tornadoes.

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which raises the concern for a few tornadoes.(WWBT)

Another factor raising the concern for a few tornadoes is the potential timing of Ida’s arrival during the midday through afternoon hours. Peak heating of the day could increase the tornado threat Wednesday afternoon.

We also need to watch Tuesday during the late afternoon and evening hours for the potential of isolated spin up tornadoes along a frontal boundary ahead of Ida.

Wednesday is a day to be weather aware and have a plan for where you will go if a tornado warning is issued. The NBC12 weather app is a great tool to have and will automatically give you the First Alert to any watches or warnings as soon as they are issued.

Ida is likely to bring heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat on Wednesday.
Ida is likely to bring heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat on Wednesday.(WWBT)

There will also be a threat for heavy rain that could cause localized flooding on Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates on Ida’s potential impact here in Virginia!

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Cheryl Whalon's business is called Mrs. C’s kids Transport LLC. She started it three weeks ago...
‘Some call it a kid-Uber:’ Former Chesterfield bus driver starts business taking students to and from school
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for woman suspected of stealing from Home Depot
Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid
Once police arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man seriously injured after being shot in Chesterfield | Police are investigating
Police searched and cleared the area and did not immediately identify a suspect.
2 teens shot outside Virginia high school football game

Latest News

Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
The warehouse located at Red Cross's Virginia Regional Office is just one of the dozens up and...
Virginia Red Cross preparing supplies for Gulf Coast as Ida approaches
Forecast: All eyes on Ida and potential impacts in Virginia
Forecast: Heat and humidity through the weekend