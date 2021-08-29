First Alert Weather Day: Ida could bring tornado threat to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as the remnants of Ida arrive in Virginia with the threat for heavy rain and potentially a few tornadoes.

Ida is expected to be just north and west of Central Virginia on Wednesday. This positioning will place Central Virginia in the right front quadrant of the storm, which is the area in a tropical system most favorable for tornadoes.

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which raises the concern for a few tornadoes. (WWBT)

Another factor raising the concern for a few tornadoes is the potential timing of Ida’s arrival during the midday through afternoon hours. Peak heating of the day could increase the tornado threat Wednesday afternoon.

We also need to watch Tuesday during the late afternoon and evening hours for the potential of isolated spin up tornadoes along a frontal boundary ahead of Ida.

Wednesday is a day to be weather aware and have a plan for where you will go if a tornado warning is issued. The NBC12 weather app is a great tool to have and will automatically give you the First Alert to any watches or warnings as soon as they are issued.

Ida is likely to bring heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat on Wednesday. (WWBT)

There will also be a threat for heavy rain that could cause localized flooding on Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates on Ida’s potential impact here in Virginia!

