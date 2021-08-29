Healthcare Pros
30 airline passengers left sheltering from Ida inside Armstrong Airport, official says

About 30 travelers were left sheltering from Hurricane Ida inside the Louis Armstrong International Airport on Sunday (Aug. 29), officials said.(Louis Armstrong International Airport)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thirty stranded passengers were left sheltering from Hurricane Ida inside Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Sunday, officials said.

“Although the airport facility is not set up to be a public shelter, approximately 30 individuals are still in the terminal and have been relocated to the Level 1 baggage claim area,” Erin Burns, communications director for the New Orleans Aviation Board, told WVUE-Fox 8. “Staff will continue to monitor the status of those individuals to ensure their safety while in the terminal.”

Burns said airport staff was onsite monitoring the facility, and would rapidly address storm damage so that airlines can resume flights once it is deemed safe.

All 226 flights scheduled for Sunday already had been canceled in anticipation of the major hurricane’s arrival. That followed the cancelation of 40 flights on Saturday and at least 173 cancelations expected Monday.

