Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia’s breakthrough case numbers are likely an undercount

Issues with data reporting made it difficult to report and verify cases among vaccinated people
Even without that data, though, recent state reporting has seemed to suggest that Virginia’s...
Even without that data, though, recent state reporting has seemed to suggest that Virginia’s breakthrough infection numbers are curiously lower than other states — and even localities within the commonwealth.(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By Kate Masters
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Earlier this week, the Virginia Department of Health updated its public reporting on breakthrough COVID-19 cases to “more accurately represent the impact of vaccinations on infection rates in the commonwealth,” according to a release from the agency.

As the Mercury reported, the data illustrates the higher risk for infection, hospitalization and death among unvaccinated Virginians. But the way it’s presented makes it tough to calculate the prevalence of breakthrough infections in the weeks since the Delta variant began to account for the vast majority of cases across the country.

In other words, VDH isn’t reporting the percentage of breakthrough cases out of all total known infections week-by-week. That makes it hard to know exactly how many of those cases are occurring among immunized Virginians amid the rise of a highly infectious variant that’s been shown to reduce the effectiveness of available vaccines.

Even without that data, though, recent state reporting has seemed to suggest that Virginia’s breakthrough infection numbers are curiously lower than other states — and even localities within the commonwealth. Before VDH changed its dashboard, the department was reporting that less than two percent of all reported COVID-19 cases between January and early August were among vaccinated Virginians. At the same time, some local health departments were reporting numbers that would ostensibly drive up that total.

Prince William, for example, announced that between 25 to 30 percent of its recorded cases throughout the first half of July were breakthroughs.

“And I don’t think Prince William is an outlier,” District Epidemiologist Sean Morris told the Mercury. But even national reporting has described Virginia as strangely immune to infections among vaccinated residents. Last week, The New York Times reported that data from seven states — including Virginia — reflected a rise in breakthrough cases. Virginia was the “outlier” of the bunch with 6.4 percent of its recorded infections among the fully vaccinated. In the other six states, they accounted for 18 to 28 percent of total cases in recent weeks.

It turns out the discrepancy has less to do with Virginia’s good luck and more to do with a likely undercount of breakthrough cases. And VDH officials say that determining the actual prevalence of breakthrough cases from week to week is “discouraged.”

KEEP READING ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>>>

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield
Elizabeth Lucas, 19, of Richmond is now charged with abuse and neglect of a child as well as...
19-year-old mother charged in death of infant
Coronavirus Virginia
VDH reports another child has died of COVID-19 in Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police investigate after girl under 10 years old found dead in Richmond
A suspect is being sought after a robbery inside a Chesterfield Food Lion.
Suspect sought in Chesterfield Food Lion robbery

Latest News

A basket of syringes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ready to be used at Richmond...
Some Virginians are trying to game the system for early COVID-19 booster shots
The program will also have some changes aimed at controlling costs and preventing improper...
Henrico County resumes Community Cleanups in September with some changes
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for woman suspected of stealing from Home Depot
The ceremony will be live-streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend in person.
University of Richmond to host in-person Commemoration Ceremony for class of 2020