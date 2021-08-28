Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia man who won $1 million lottery prize, won $2.5 million prize in 2014

“I thought maybe I’d won a hundred dollars,” he told Lottery officials as he redeemed his...
“I thought maybe I’d won a hundred dollars,” he told Lottery officials as he redeemed his winning ticket. “I looked at it again and said, ‘This is a million!’.(Va. Lottery)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man won a $1 million lottery prize after winning a $2.5 million prize seven years ago in December of 2014.

Michael Worsham scratched off the winning ticket on the game called, Extreme Millions, at the 7-Eleven located at 1488 Butts Station Road in Chesapeake. Extreme Millions features prizes ranging from $30 to $10 million, including a $1 million second prize. The $10 million prize is the largest prize offered in any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game.

“I thought maybe I’d won a hundred dollars,” he told Lottery officials as he redeemed his winning ticket. “I looked at it again and said, ‘This is a million!’. Worsham is a small business owner and he said he plans to invest in his winnings and take care of his children.

Worsham had the choice of taking the full $1 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield
Elizabeth Lucas, 19, of Richmond is now charged with abuse and neglect of a child as well as...
19-year-old mother charged in death of infant
Coronavirus Virginia
VDH reports another child has died of COVID-19 in Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police investigate after girl under 10 years old found dead in Richmond
A suspect is being sought after a robbery inside a Chesterfield Food Lion.
Suspect sought in Chesterfield Food Lion robbery

Latest News

Even without that data, though, recent state reporting has seemed to suggest that Virginia’s...
Virginia’s breakthrough case numbers are likely an undercount
A basket of syringes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ready to be used at Richmond...
Some Virginians are trying to game the system for early COVID-19 booster shots
The program will also have some changes aimed at controlling costs and preventing improper...
Henrico County resumes Community Cleanups in September with some changes
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for woman suspected of stealing from Home Depot