University of Richmond to host in-person Commemoration Ceremony for class of 2020

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond announced plans to host an in-person Commemoration Ceremony for the class of 2020. Graduates in the class of 2020 were not able to experience a traditional ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A weekend of events will take place on campus, including the main Commemoration Ceremony on Sept. 19, which will be held in the Robins Center Arena. The keynote speaker will be Tim Hightower, a UR alum, NFL veteran, best-selling author, and philanthropist.

The ceremony will be live-streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend in person.

All events will follow the University’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Masks and social distancing for unvaccinated guests will be required at the receptions and ceremonies.

For more information, click here.

