Richmond firefighters help heat stroke victim finish cutting grass

RFD cutting grass
RFD cutting grass(Richmond Fire Department)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Richmond Fire Department helped a victim of a heat stroke finish cutting the grass.

Crews responded to a medical emergency on Kinsley Avenue Saturday afternoon. The person was suffering from a possible heat stroke while cutting the grass.

After getting them the help they needed, the firefighters finished cutting the yard.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

