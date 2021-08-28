Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Henry Marsh Elementary School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the opening of Henry L. Marsh III Elementary School.

The ceremony took place on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

RPS leaders, school board members and other elected officials attended the event.

The school is located at 813 North 28th Street in Richmond.

