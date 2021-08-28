Police search for woman suspected of stealing from Home Depot

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a woman suspected of stealing several items from Home Depot in Colonial Heights.

Officials said a woman went into the Home Depot along Conduit Road on the evening of July 26.

“The suspect selected several items and took them inside the restroom, where she removed the packaging and concealed the merchandise inside a large black-and-white purse,” a release said.

Police said she did not pay and left in a white, newer-model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

