Man shot in Chesterfield | Police are investigating

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Chesterfield.

Around 4:15 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of Marina Drive for the report of a shooting. Once police arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

