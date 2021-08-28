Healthcare Pros
Man shot in Chesterfield | Police are investigating

Once police arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Chesterfield.

Around 4:15 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of Marina Drive for the report of a shooting. Once police arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

