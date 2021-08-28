Henrico schools’ will give $1,000-$3,000 bonus to those who become bus drivers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be giving you a bonus worth $1,000 to $3,000 in paid installments during the year when you join the school district’s transportation team.

The school district is also offering new incentives to those who are already bus drivers.

A new safe driver incentive pays drivers $125 per quarter, and a new attendance incentive offers the first-quarter bonus of $200, then $100 for the final three quarters of the year. Between the two new initiatives, current drivers can earn an extra $1,000 a year.

Candidates for full-time and substitute bus drivers must:

Be at least 21 years old

Have a valid Virginia driver’s license

Be able to obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes

Pass a physical and drug test

Have no felony convictions

