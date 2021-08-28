Henrico County resumes Community Cleanups in September with some changes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County announced the Community Cleanups program will resume in September. The program will also have some changes aimed at controlling costs and preventing improper dumping.

Eight cleanups are scheduled for this fall starting on Sept. 11.

The Community Cleanup program offers a day of free curbside pickup of bulky waste, including:

Mattresses

Appliances

Electronics

Small amounts of yard debris

Community Revitalization, which manages the program with the Department of Public Utilities, announced modifications:

Notifications : A brochure will be mailed to residents about two weeks in advance to inform them of their area’s service date.

Budget : Cleanups will be scheduled in the fall and spring and continue if and when funding is available. Officials expect to complete 14 to 16 cleanups per year. Each area is expected to receive one cleanup every three to four years.

Schedule : As in the past, areas will be scheduled for a cleanup based on criteria that consider the age of homes and residents, participation in the county’s Real Estate Advantage Program, higher than average code violations for the area and other factors.

Criteria for pickup: Items unacceptable for pickup include household garbage, logs, tree stumps and root balls; tires, batteries and other automobile parts; limbs larger than 4 inches thick or longer than 4 feet in length; loose leaves; branches longer than 4 feet; piled items exceeding 8 feet by 4 feet by 4 feet; items or debris from construction demolition or eviction; such household garbage as air conditioners, refrigerators and freezers; hazardous or liquid waste; paint and drywall; propane or oxygen tanks; oil, gasoline and diesel fuels, pesticides and antifreeze; lawn maintenance equipment; glass, mirrors and windows; and any items on private property not placed at the road’s edge.

Henrico also offers a bulky waste pickup service that is available to residents countywide upon request for $67.

To place an order or for details, click here or call (804)-294-4443.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

