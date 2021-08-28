Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Heat & humidity continue through Tuesday

Remnants of Ida bring a pattern shift by Wednesday
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above average temperatures continue into the beginning of next week.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

FIRST ALERT: IDA’S remnants could combine with a cold front to bring heavy rain Wednesday/Thursday. Also, will drop temperatures significantly!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

