Chesterfield Fair reopens with COVID-19 safety protocols in place

By Brent Solomon
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Friday kicked off the first day of the Chesterfield County Fair, and fairgoers were there to secure their spot for opening day.

The fair couldn’t happen last year due to COVID-19, but this year, the action is back and organizers say safety remains at the forefront. They just want to bring back the magic that gets everyone excited whenever the fair rolls around. In order to do that, they’re asking anyone who is sick to stay home.

“It’s all good. We’re happy to be here, and happy to see the friendly familiar faces of all our vendors and looking forward to seeing all our visitors come through that gate,” organizer Brenda White said.

It looks a lot like what you’re used to - fun, games, rides, and of course, fair food.

“Some amazing funnel cakes, right here,” Chris Phelps said while holding what he just purchased.

“You can’t come to the fair and not get funnel cakes,” Angelina Muhlheim added.

Different this year though, you’ll find some fairgoers masked up. Although, no one is required to do so.

“If that’s what makes you feel safe and healthy and comfortable, then please do…We’re trying to keep things as normal as possible to help people feel comfortable. Of course, we all know we’ve been through a pandemic and we need to take precautions, as does everyone, unfortunately, now…Everything is sanitized. The rides are sanitized. We have sanitary methods in the bathrooms. We have social distancing posters on our flooring. We have signs posted inside and out,” White added.

That may just put some fairgoers at ease.

“There should always be a level of concern, yes. But at the same time, you can’t just keep yourself holed up for years because it’s going to last a while,” Phelps said.

“I’m vaccinated, so I’m not really all that worried about it,” Muhlheim added.

The event runs through next week with rides, animals and concerts. Gates open at 11 a.m. on weekends and 5 p.m. during the week.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

