2 teens shot outside Virginia high school football game

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police say an unidentified suspect shot and wounded two teenagers in a northern Virginia high school parking lot as a football game was ending.

Prince William County police said in a statement that officers responded around 9 p.m. to Freedom High School in Woodbridge after a report of a shooting. They found shots had been fired in the parking lot after the game had ended due to rain.

The victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police searched and cleared the area and did not immediately identify a suspect. An investigation was ongoing.

