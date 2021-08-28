Healthcare Pros
12-state human trafficking operation nets rescues 47 victims

Most of the arrests occurred Thursday night into Friday morning and came after a months-long investigation, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt holds a press conference on Friday to give an update on...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt holds a press conference on Friday to give an update on Operation United Front, a multi-state effort to combat human trafficking.(Missouri Attorney General's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities made 102 arrests and rescued 47 victims as part of a 12-state effort to combat human trafficking, Missouri’s top law enforcement official said Friday.

Most of the arrests occurred Thursday night into Friday morning and came after a months-long investigation, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

“Operation United Front” was conducted in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and South Dakota, where authorities conducted their operation during this month’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Undercover law enforcement officers from federal, state and local agencies arranged meetings with potential victims or posed as victims to identify buyers or traffickers, Schmitt said.

Two of the 47 victims were minors and they were rescued in Kentucky, which had the most arrests — 46 — and where 21 victims were rescued.

The Missouri investigation was conducted at a Kansas City business and led to two arrests and the rescue of four victims.

