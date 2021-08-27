Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

WWII veterans honored with ‘Dream Flight’ in Virginia skies

WWII veterans taking 'dream flight'
WWII veterans taking 'dream flight'(none)
By Emily Harrison
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a once-in-a-lifetime flight for two Virginia World War II veterans, taking to the skies in a historic 1940′s open cockpit Boeing.

“It’s just something you don’t see nowadays, but I remember them well,” said Peter Reynolds, WWII veteran.

Reynolds was deployed to Normandy at just 19-years-old, where he worked as a cannoneer, filling up artillery with ammunition. He received a Purple Heart after he was struck by shrapnel from a ‘screaming mimi,’ that injured his cervical vertebrae.

“I was scared because blood started coming out of my mouth and onto the ground,” Reynolds said. “I laid there and thought this may be it because the medics couldn’t hear me since the shrapnel lodged in my chest.”

Thursday’s flight honors veterans such as Reynolds for their significant courage in the face of danger. The trip is part of a mission called Operation September Freedom led by a national organization, Dream Flights which aims to take 1,000 WWII veterans around the country on a flight to thank them for their service.

WWII veterans taking 'dream flight'
WWII veterans taking 'dream flight'(none)

“For us to be able to do something like this is such a small thing, but it means the world to them,” said Marcus Smith, pilot of Dream Flights. “Each time I am humbled and just rewarded by seeing them in the skies again, it’s just an incredible experience being with them.”

The flight was only 15 to 20 minutes long, but Reynolds said the experience will stay with him for years. Reminding him of his service, and the service members he met along the way.

“I’m going to remember this one, no doubt about it,” Reynolds said. “I just hope we make it down as safely as when we go up!”

As expected, everyone did land safely.

Operation Dream Flight is granting veterans another chance to be in the skies; donate to their program to make it possible. Find more information HERE.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Coronavirus Virginia
VDH reports another child has died of COVID-19 in Virginia
One dead, one injured in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Police identify husband, wife killed in Louisa County crash
State Republicans are filing a lawsuit in an effort to get Democrat Terry McAuliffe off the...
Republican Party of Virginia sues to get McAuliffe off ballot

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police investigate after girl under 10 years old found dead in Richmond
The Henrico School Board approved calendars for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
Henrico students to start school before Labor Day starting in fall of 2022
The list of events being canceled this fall due to COVID-19 concerns is growing, but some will...
COVID-19 concerns cancel some fall events, others continue with precautions
Recovered items
Multiple people arrested in Petersburg during ‘Operation Safe Streets’