Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia flags to be lowered in honor of Kabul attack victims

(WITN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has made a flag order in Virginia official, following President Biden’s order to lower American flags across the country in honor of US Marines killed in attacks outside the Kabul airport Thursday.

Northam’s proclamation reads:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the United States service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered until sunset, August 30, 2021.

Ordered on this, 27th day of August, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Coronavirus Virginia
VDH reports another child has died of COVID-19 in Virginia
State Republicans are filing a lawsuit in an effort to get Democrat Terry McAuliffe off the...
Republican Party of Virginia sues to get McAuliffe off ballot
Family and friends are remembering Reuben Silva for the light and love he shared with the...
‘We’ve gained the most beautiful angel’: Woman mourns bicyclist killed on Hull Street Road
The crash caused a 6-mile backup.
Crash on I-95 south in Chesterfield causes 6-mile backup

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 3,500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 10%
Friday Forecast: Heat Wave through the weekend
Friday Forecast: Heat Wave through the weekend
Richmond City Hall.
Richmond City Hall reopens
One dead, one injured in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Police identify husband, wife killed in Louisa County crash