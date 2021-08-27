VA Pridefest postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VA Pridefest, which was scheduled to take place in September, will be postponed once again after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The event draws tens of thousands of people to Richmond to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ community on Brown’s Island.

“After consulting with our many corporate sponsors, organizational partners and volunteers we have decided it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community to postpone VA Pridefest 2021 until next year,” said James Millner, program director of Diversity Richmond, of which Virginia Pride is a part. “The data available from the Virginia Department of Health shows that cases of COVID-19, positivity and incidence rates are projected to increase through the end of September when our event was scheduled, and we want to be certain that we are doing our part to help mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Virginia Pride and Diversity Richmond started planning an in-person event back in June when it appeared that the COVID pandemic was waning.

“In a very short period of time, we were able to raise record amounts of money, secure phenomenal entertainment acts and plan an event of which our community and the entire Richmond Region would have been proud,” Millner explained. “Our preparation puts us on solid footing as we postpone the festival to 2022 when we hope to hold it in June as part of the national observation of LGBTQ Pride Month. This has long been a goal of ours, and this just may give us that opportunity.”

Virginia Pride plans to hold smaller events in September where attendance will be limited and proof of vaccination or masks will be required.

Organizers hope to reschedule Pridefest for June of 2022 to coincide with national LGBTQ Pride Month.

