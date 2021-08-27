Suspect sought in Chesterfield Food Lion robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought after a robbery inside a Chesterfield Food Lion.

On Aug. 26 around 10:52 p.m., a male suspect entered the Food Lion located at 8006 Buford Court and demanded money. The suspect was armed with a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male from 35 to 45 years old, 5′10″ tall with an average build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, white shoes, and a white surgical-style mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.