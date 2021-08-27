Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Suspect sought in Chesterfield Food Lion robbery

A suspect is being sought after a robbery inside a Chesterfield Food Lion.
A suspect is being sought after a robbery inside a Chesterfield Food Lion.(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought after a robbery inside a Chesterfield Food Lion.

On Aug. 26 around 10:52 p.m., a male suspect entered the Food Lion located at 8006 Buford Court and demanded money. The suspect was armed with a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male from 35 to 45 years old, 5′10″ tall with an average build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, white shoes, and a white surgical-style mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Coronavirus Virginia
VDH reports another child has died of COVID-19 in Virginia
The crash caused a 6-mile backup.
Crash on I-95 south in Chesterfield causes 6-mile backup
State Republicans are filing a lawsuit in an effort to get Democrat Terry McAuliffe off the...
Republican Party of Virginia sues to get McAuliffe off ballot
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Nearly 3,500 new cases reported in 24 hours | 14 deaths confirmed

Latest News

Devin Alston Curtis
Police charge suspect with strangling woman
A worker administering a COVID-19 test.
Free COVID-19 testing held for Hopewell School students
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
Woody and Nelsen funeral homes collecting donations for Afghanistan refugees
Woody and Nelsen funeral homes collecting donations for Afghanistan refugees
Woody and Nelsen funeral homes collecting donations for Afghanistan refugees