RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Hall is back open on Aug. 27 after the HVAC system went out.

The city hall was closed to employees and the public on Aug. 26 due to having issues with the HVAC system.

Other facilities were not affected.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.