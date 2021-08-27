Healthcare Pros
Police trying to identify man suspected of robbing convenience store

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are trying to identify a man suspected of robbing a convenience store in Richmond.

On Aug. 23 around 4:14 a.m., police said the suspect went into a convenience store in the 1000 block of West Grace Street.

RPD said the suspect then went behind the counter, threatened an employee and stole items, placing them in a blue bag with a black strap.

Police said the suspect also stole money from the register.

The suspect left the store on foot.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

