Police trying to identify man suspected of robbing convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are trying to identify a man suspected of robbing a convenience store in Richmond.

On Aug. 23 around 4:14 a.m., police said the suspect went into a convenience store in the 1000 block of West Grace Street.

RPD said the suspect then went behind the counter, threatened an employee and stole items, placing them in a blue bag with a black strap.

Police said the suspect also stole money from the register.

The suspect left the store on foot.

Recognize this robbery suspect? On Monday he robbed a convenience store on West Grace Street. Call Third Precinct detectives at (804) 646-3912 or Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000@7801000 pic.twitter.com/mic6HqUmfY — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) August 27, 2021

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

