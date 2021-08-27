Police investigate after girl under 10 years old found dead in Richmond
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a girl under the age of 10 was found dead.
Officers were called around 1:20 p.m. to the 1400 block of Coalter Street for the report of an unresponsive child.
At the scene, police found a girl under the age of 10 unresponsive. She died at the scene.
Major Crimes detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
