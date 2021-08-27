Police investigate after girl under 10 years old found dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a girl under the age of 10 was found dead.

Officers were called around 1:20 p.m. to the 1400 block of Coalter Street for the report of an unresponsive child.

At the scene, police found a girl under the age of 10 unresponsive. She died at the scene.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

