Police identify man found shot to death inside Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man found shot to death inside a Richmond home.

Around 1:32 a.m. on Aug. 25, officers responded to the 1800 block of Stegge Avenue for the report of someone being shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Lawrence Lewis, 56, of Richmond, inside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide should call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.