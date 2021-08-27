Police identify man found shot to death inside Richmond home

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man found shot to death inside a Richmond home.

Around 1:32 a.m. on Aug. 25, officers responded to the 1800 block of Stegge Avenue for the report of someone being shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Lawrence Lewis, 56, of Richmond, inside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide should call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

