Police identify husband, wife killed in Louisa County crash

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the husband and wife who was killed in a crash that occurred in Louisa County.

On Aug. 24, troopers were called at 10:57 p.m. to a crash at mile marker 133 on Interstate 64.

Police said a 2014 Honda Crosstour was heading east when it hit the back of a 1990 GMC Dump truck.

Melton G. Walden Jr., 58 and Kaleta M. Walden, 34, from Prince George were in the Crosstour. They were both wearing seatbelts and died from their injuries on the scene.

The 51-year-old dump truck driver from Fluvanna County was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.