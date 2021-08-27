Police charge suspect with strangling woman

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they have charged a man with strangling a woman.

Henrico police were called to the 300 block of Kingsridge Road for the report of an assault on Aug. 21.

Police said a woman awoke to a man that she knew inside her apartment.

“While the male was not invited or have permission to be there, there was an assault reported,” police said.

The suspect, identified as Devin Alston Curtis, faces several charges, including strangulation resulting in wounding or bodily injury.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.