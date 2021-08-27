Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police charge suspect with strangling woman

Devin Alston Curtis
Devin Alston Curtis(Henrico Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they have charged a man with strangling a woman.

Henrico police were called to the 300 block of Kingsridge Road for the report of an assault on Aug. 21.

Police said a woman awoke to a man that she knew inside her apartment.

“While the male was not invited or have permission to be there, there was an assault reported,” police said.

The suspect, identified as Devin Alston Curtis, faces several charges, including strangulation resulting in wounding or bodily injury.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Drivers should use alternative routes in the meantime.
Chesterfield police investigating fatal crash on Woodpecker Road
Casey Allen says his 5-year-old's first two days of school have been marred by bus delays. CCPS...
‘Just fix it’: For 2nd consecutive day, CCPS bus delays keep kindergartner from getting home until 6 p.m.
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Nearly 3,500 new cases reported in 24 hours | 14 deaths confirmed

Latest News

A worker administering a COVID-19 test.
Free COVID-19 testing held for Hopewell School students
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
Woody and Nelsen funeral homes collecting donations for Afghanistan refugees
Woody and Nelsen funeral homes collecting donations for Afghanistan refugees
Woody and Nelsen funeral homes collecting donations for Afghanistan refugees
VA Pridefest, which was scheduled to take place in September, will be postponed once again...
VA Pridefest postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases