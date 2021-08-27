One dead, one injured in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead, another is injured from a wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield.

At 4:43 a.m., VSP received reports of a sedan traveling north at mile marker 12 in the southbound lanes on I-295. Before troopers located the vehicle, a crash occurred at mile-marker 14.

I-295 crash (Virginia State Police)

According to the investigation, a Toyota sedan traveling north struck a Volkswagen minivan traveling south in the center lane. The driver of the sedan succumbed to their injuries on the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I295 crash (Virginia State Police)

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash closed down all southbound lanes. All lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.