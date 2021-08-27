Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
One dead, one injured in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield

All southbound lanes have reopened
(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead, another is injured from a wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield.

At 4:43 a.m., VSP received reports of a sedan traveling north at mile marker 12 in the southbound lanes on I-295. Before troopers located the vehicle, a crash occurred at mile-marker 14.

I-295 crash
I-295 crash(Virginia State Police)

According to the investigation, a Toyota sedan traveling north struck a Volkswagen minivan traveling south in the center lane. The driver of the sedan succumbed to their injuries on the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I295 crash
I295 crash(Virginia State Police)

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash closed down all southbound lanes. All lanes have since reopened.

