No injuries reported in Richmond house fire

No injures were reported in a Richmond house fire that happened Friday morning.
No injures were reported in a Richmond house fire that happened Friday morning.(Richmond Fire Department.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - No injures were reported during a Richmond house fire that happened Friday morning.

Crews were called around 11:11 p.m. to a fire along Kingsway Road.

At the scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the house.

Everyone inside was able to get out, and no injuries were reported.

RFD said it appears the fire started in the kitchen and got out of control.

