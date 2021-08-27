News to Know for Aug. 27: Latest on Afghanistan attack; Eviction protections in Va.; Va. Pridefest postponed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top stories before you start your day!

Latest On Afghanistan

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover and killed more than 100.

Thursday’s bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said, in the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

In an emotional speech, President Joe Biden blamed the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, far more radical than the Taliban militants who seized power less than two weeks ago.

“We will rescue the Americans; we will get our Afghan allies out, and our mission will go on,” Biden said. But despite intense pressure to extend Tuesday’s deadline, he has cited the threat of terrorist attacks as a reason to keep to his plan.

Supreme Court Evictions

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The court’s action late Thursday ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the United States who said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court said in an unsigned opinion that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization.

The justices rejected the administration’s arguments in support of the CDC’s authority.

Evictions Protections In Va.

As the CDC eviction moratorium has been extended until October 2021, Governor Ralph Northam signed a budget bill extending eviction protection until June 30, 2022.

According to the new eviction protections in Virginia:

Landlords may take no action to get possession or evict for nonpayment of rent – if the household has had financial hardship directly or indirectly due to COVID-19 – unless the landlord:

Gives tenant a 14-day nonpayment notice informing tenant about the Rent Relief Program (RRP), and

During the 14-day period, applies for RRP on the tenant’s behalf unless tenant pays in full, enters a payment plan, or tenant already has applied for RRP

Landlords and tenants can apply for relief. Landlords are not able to evict tenants unless:

Tenant is found not eligible for RRP

Tenant refuses to cooperate with RRP application

RRP not approved in writing within 45 days of a completed application

For any subsequent application, RRP not approved in writing within 14 days of a completed application, or RRP runs out of money

If a tenant is complying with a written payment plan, landlord may take no action to get possession or evict for nonpayment of rent

The Virginia Rent Relief Program has paid out more than $311 million to over 48,000 households since its inception in July of 2020.

Another VA. Child Dies From COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health said another child has died of COVID-19 in the state. This also comes after VDH reported two child deaths from COVID-19 in the Central Virginia region last week. The deaths happened in the Chesterfield and Richmond-Henrico health districts.

VDH said the child was between the ages of 0 to 9. No further details about the child will be released to protect the child’s identity.

The child was from the northern region of the state and is the first in that area to die of COVID-19.

VA Pridefest Postponed

VA Pridefest, which was scheduled to take place in September, will be postponed once again after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The event draws tens of thousands of people to Richmond to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ community on Brown’s Island.

Virginia Pride and Diversity Richmond started planning an in-person event back in June when it appeared that the COVID pandemic was waning.

Organizers hope to reschedule Pridefest for June of 2022 to coincide with national LGBTQ Pride Month.

Back-To-School Event In Henrico

Henrico County Public Schools will be holding a back-to-school event.

The event will take place on Aug. 27 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center from 4-8 p.m. The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 20 but was postponed due to weather conditions.

The event will have children’s activities, interactive games, onsite school registration and more.

There will also be food trucks and a DJ.

