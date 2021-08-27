Multiple people arrested in Petersburg during ‘Operation Safe Streets’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police, with the help of Virginia State Police, arrested multiple people as part of their “Operation Safe Streets.”

The goal is to get any illegally possessed firearms and wanted people off the streets of Petersburg.

Police said six people were arrested, and five firearms were removed from the streets. Police also recovered marijuana and cocaine, along with money.

(Top - Left to Right) Reginalad Baldwin, Keiwan Blackwell, Jimell Townes Jr. (Bottom - Left to Right) Marcus Harris, Emerson Cobb, Tyrese Rose (Petersburg Police)

Here is a list of the people arrested and the charges they face:

Reginalad Baldwin - Dinwiddie warrant

Keiwan Blackwell - Failure to appear in Petersburg

Marcus Harris - Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm

Jimell Townes Jr. - Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon

Tyrese Rose - Possession of a concealed weapon

Emerson Cobb - Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

