Man killed in Richmond double shooting identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man killed in a Richmond double shooting has been identified by police.

Officers were called to the shooting scene along Halifax Avenue around 3:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Dajuan Bolden’s injury was life-threatening. The 28-year-old later died from his injury at the hospital.

A second man’s injury was considered non-life-threatening. He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.