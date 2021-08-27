‘It is heartbreaking’: Licensed counselor offering pro bono services to Afghan people

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As people all over the world mourn the loss of lives in Kabul, a licensed professional counselor in Stafford is offering pro bono emotional support to Afghan people.

“To the people of Afghanistan, Mohammad Baig LLC is proud to be your ally. I hear you, and I see you. Your suffering is heartbreaking to my family and me. In my wife’s honor (🇦🇫), I am directing my practice’s operations to provide pro bono emotional support services until the end of November to the Afghan people,” Mohammad Baig wrote on his website. “This is not a formal psychotherapy or coaching relationship.”

Baig’s wife is from Afghanistan and she has family members who are still living there.

“We are in touch with them every day. It is heartbreaking to hear the experiences they are going through and it is heartbreaking to see how it is affecting people worldwide and in my home,” he said.

Baig says his services are not the same as formal therapy or professional coaching, as he continues to think about and pray for Afghan people, he also wants to be a listening ear for those who may be struggling. He plans to offer the service until November.

“This is me offering my skillset for them to have someone that they can talk with and for me to offer practical tips on how to navigate through the emotional disturbances,” Baig explained. “You are providing them emotional validation for what they are going through---especially the ones going through survivors guilt, especially the ones going through vicarious trauma symptoms whether they have been directly affected or indirectly affected.”

Baig’s wife is also offering to help translate and offer a listening ear.

“She also speaks Farsi and Dari, and so she can also help with translating and even if they would like to speak with someone who knows the language directly, she can be of help as well,” he said.

You can schedule an appointment via phone 571-294-0540 or email mohammad.baig@hotmail.com. You can also connect with Baig through Instagram.

