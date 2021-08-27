Hopewell postpones Friday football game due to ‘large number’ of players in quarantine
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Public Schools is postponing its varsity football game against Varina High School due to players having to quarantine.
Hopewell Schools said as of 1 p.m. on Friday, a “large number” of players have to quarantine.
The game against the Varina Blue Devils has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. Any already purchased for the game will be accepted then.
