Hopewell postpones Friday football game due to ‘large number’ of players in quarantine

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Public Schools is postponing its varsity football game against Varina High School due to players having to quarantine.

Hopewell Schools said as of 1 p.m. on Friday, a “large number” of players have to quarantine.

The game against the Varina Blue Devils has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. Any already purchased for the game will be accepted then.

