Henrico students to start school before Labor Day starting in fall of 2022

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico students will start school before Labor Day starting in the fall of 2022.

The Henrico School Board approved calendars for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

The board unanimously approved the pre-Labor Day starts for both school years. The decision comes after months of public input.

The calendars do not add school days, but shift to an earlier start and stop date for students.

“The change would be gradual: the 2022-23 school year would start one week before Labor Day, and the 2023-24 school year would begin two weeks before Labor Day,” a release said.

The process for choosing calendars for the 2023-24 school year has not started yet.

Changes do not impact the current school year, which begins on Sept. 8.

Here are the highlights from the approved calendars:

2022-23 calendar highlights

School begins Aug. 29, 2022 (one week prior to Labor Day, which is Sept. 5).

Winter Break is Dec. 19-30.

Spring Break is April 3-7.

Last day of school for students is June 9, 2023.

2023-24 calendar highlights

School begins Aug. 21, 2023 (two weeks prior to Labor Day, which is Sept. 4).

Winter Break is Dec. 25-Jan. 5.

Spring Break is April 1-5.

Last day of school for students is May 31, 2024.

The full calendars can be viewed, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.