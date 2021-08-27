Henrico County Public Schools to hold back-to-school event

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be holding a back-to-school event.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 20 but was postponed due to weather conditions. The event will take place on Aug. 27 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center from 4-8 p.m.

The event will have children’s activities, interactive games, onsite school registration and more.

Families can also complete online forms and receive training in Schoology and PowerSchool.

There will also be food trucks and a DJ.

