Friday Forecast: Heat Wave through the weekend

Ida’s remnants plus a cold front usher in a pattern shift next week.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of sunshine and heat through the beginning of next week. Only isolated storms through the weekend but a pattern shift coming in the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening storm possible. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: IDA’S remnants could combine with a cold front to bring heavy rain Wednesday/Thursday. Also, will drop temperatures significantly!

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, especially late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

