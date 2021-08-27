Friday Forecast: Heat Wave through the weekend
Ida’s remnants plus a cold front usher in a pattern shift next week.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of sunshine and heat through the beginning of next week. Only isolated storms through the weekend but a pattern shift coming in the middle of next week.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening storm possible. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FIRST ALERT: IDA’S remnants could combine with a cold front to bring heavy rain Wednesday/Thursday. Also, will drop temperatures significantly!
WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, especially late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
