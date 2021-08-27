Fatal crash closes all south lanes on I-295 near Exit 15A in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A fatal vehicle crash has closed down all southbound lanes on I-295 in Chesterfield County.

The crash occurred near VA-10E Exit 15A.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes.

This is a developing story.

