Fatal crash closes all south lanes on I-295 near Exit 15A in Chesterfield
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A fatal vehicle crash has closed down all southbound lanes on I-295 in Chesterfield County.
The crash occurred near VA-10E Exit 15A.
Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes.
This is a developing story.
