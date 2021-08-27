Healthcare Pros
Fatal crash closes all south lanes on I-295 near Exit 15A in Chesterfield

The crash occurred near VA-10E Exit 15A.
The crash occurred near VA-10E Exit 15A.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A fatal vehicle crash has closed down all southbound lanes on I-295 in Chesterfield County.
The crash occurred near VA-10E Exit 15A.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

